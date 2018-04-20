

CTV Kitchener





Waterways in the Grand River watershed are expected to flow much higher than normal over the next few days.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says water levels are expected to rise thanks to temperatures being warm enough to melt snow.

While rivers and streams will run high, no significant flooding is expected to occur.

The GRCA says anglers, canoeists and other recreational users should be aware of the likelihood of high water.

Environment Canada’s weekend forecast for Waterloo-Wellington calls for sunny skies, with a high of 11 C on Saturday and a high of 12 C on Sunday.