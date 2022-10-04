Meet the Kitchener Ward 9 candidates

Debbie Chapman

Debbie Chapman. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am Kitchener's Ward 9 City councillor. I am a part-time professor in Political Science at WLU and a published author. I have lived in Kitchener for over 45 years and been involved in grassroots politics for over 25 years. I have worked in the private and public sectors.

Why are you running?

I want to use the knowledge and experience I have acquired over the past 4 years to continue working with residents to address their concerns. I want to build on the momentum we have created together and complete those unfinished tasks through a process of collaboration. Together we can work to create a liveable city with affordable housing, where everyone is housed, a city with an equitable distribution of parkland, active transportation throughout, 15-minute communities, a place where food sovereignty abounds, where equity deserving groups have greater representation and where funds are channelled through community members to invest in making their neighbourhoods great. I want the city to reach its 50% reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030. Collaboration is key to meeting these goals.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

The most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener is the lack of affordable housing. Over 7,500 households in the Region are on the affordable housing waiting list and over 750 people are unhoused. Housing is a human right! I participated on the Housing for All Strategy Committee, which resulted in the publication of a comprehensive report detailing the housing situation in Kitchener. The report demonstrated (1) the immediate need for more supportive housing, and (2) the need to build housing that would meet the needs of a full-time minimum wage earner. Every level of government has a role to play to ensure that everyone is adequately housed. I want the City to continue waiving development charges for not-for-profits building deeply affordable housing, and to continue donating City land to not-for-profits building deeply affordable housing. The other tool I will push for is inclusionary zoning, which will permit the City to require a certain percentage of affordable housing units in every new residential building. Given the supportive housing need, at least 20% of the units should be affordable, where affordable would be 30% of a full-time minimum wage. This works out to about $790 a month.

David Redman

David Redman has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Matthew Robson

Matthew Robson has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Alex Shevchenko

Alex Shevchenko has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Brooklin Wallis

Brooklin Wallis. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I'm Brooklin! I'm a young trans woman who's lived in KW for 10 years. I rent, I don't own a car, and I’m low income. I’ve done everything from cashier to assistant manager, census enumerator to election poll clerk, and business development to studying Renewable Technology at Conestoga College!

Why are you running?

I’m running for a bunch of reasons:

• Empathy for the homeless: the city and region has the resources to ensure no-one is sleeping outside this winter.

• To bring urban design innovations from Europe into Kitchener: their roads are safer for kids and just plain nicer for adults!

• For affordability: the incumbent called for a housing moratorium in the middle of a housing crisis and doesn’t believe that supply and demand applies to housing (it does; scientists have proved it!).

• For the climate; the city has recognized we need to cut 50% of our carbon emissions by 2030… and that we’ll currently only hit 30% by then.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

After all the canvassing I've been doing, Housing really seems to be #1 in people's minds. Many are also concerned about what high-rises would do to their neighbourhood. Others my age tend to laugh at worries like shading and wind, but I met someone the other day whose income is largely from their backyard garden, and the shade of a tower could be really bad for them.

So, my proposal is this: we allow townhomes and other mid-density housing throughout the city. Currently, most of the city is zoned for SDH (single-detached homes) only - this comes from old, explicitly classist, implicitly racist, attitudes: e.g., not wanting poor people to be able to live next to the rich. Not only has SDH-only-zoning artificially limited how many homes can be in a city, but it’s led to the skylines that many want Kitchener to avoid (a 30-storey condo next to a 2-storey home). In Europe, where these types of zoning laws were never established, these skylines are hard to find, instead having more reasonable slow inclines and declines. Allowing the missing-middle to thrive is how I think we can make everyone (read: most people) happy.

Beth Warren

Beth Warren has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.