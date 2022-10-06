Meet the Guelph Ward 1 candidates

Here are the Ward 1 candidates running in the 2022 City of Guelph municipal election.

Michelle F. Bowman

Michelle F. Bowman. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I’m a semi-retired aquatic ecologist and biostatistician that wants to help find solutions to local social-environmental issues. My career was spent helping protect the health of rivers and lakes. At this stage in my career, I feel I can have a bigger impact in politics than science.

Why are you running?

I want to help the City of Guelph make more balanced decisions by incorporating more diverse views and building more consensus. This approach is more time consuming but results in better solutions. Growing inequality and the impacts of climate change are causing our quality of life to deteriorate – council should consider the wellbeing of people and the environmental services we rely on (such as clean drinking water) in all decisions.

What do you think is the most pressing issues facing the city of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

The affordability crisis is leaving very few people unaffected. Communities across North America have shown that ending homelessness is possible and that it is the right choice morally and economically. Guelph is lucky to have knowledgeable and strong advocates for ending homelessness and they are making strides in building supportive housing which is one of the key barriers to success. Other young and long-time Guelphites are being forced out of the city as a result of unaffordable rents and real estate. We need all three levels of government to prevent the financialization of housing and get back in the business of building affordable housing. Guelph is also fortunate to have many groups providing free and subsidized food for those that cannot afford it but like homelessness, food insecurity does not need to exist in a city and country as rich as ours.

Dhruv Shah

Dhruv Shah has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Dan Gibson

Dan Gibson. (Submitted)

Who are you?

My name is Dan Gibson and I have served on Guelph City Council for the past two terms (2014-2022). Professionally speaking, I am a Senior Environmental Scientist working in the renewable energy industry (hydroelectricity). I am also a volunteer baseball coach and community collaborator.

Why are you running?

Having served on council for the past two terms I am committed to continue advocating for equitable investment in the City’s east end. From Parks, Trails, Roads and City Amenities. I’m also committed to transparent, accountable and financially responsible local government.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

Inflation, Cost of Living and Housing Availability and Affordability. I’ve said this many times in recent years but it’s never been more true, Guelph needs a council focussed on “Not Adding On”, to the inflation pressures residents are currently feeling. This while focussing on getting to yes to new housing startups to support the supply side of the housing equation needs to be a top priority for the next term of council.

Chidi Nwene

Chidi Nwene. (Submitted)

Who are you ?

I am a Community Engagement Specialist. Living in the City of Guelph for 12 years. I am running for the City Council for ward 1. I have worked and lived in numerous Countries and I speak multiple languages, I have worked with

government and non-governmental organizations in the past. I was a University Lecturer at the

Central University of Ecuador, for a period of 10 years. I supported projects in the rainforest, the

indiginous communities, and the Ministry of Education.

Why are you running ?

I have witnessed the demography of our city change and the population of its people diversify. Our city still produces homogeneous councils, this in some cases threatens the legitimacy of their decision making. I strongly see the need for diversity in our city council, in order to reflect the people of our community.

I work with different groups and community projects. I am a visionary and I know how to bring our community together. My career has been steeped in domestic and international social and environmental justice serving communities, marginalized and oppressed groups. My lens allows me to see and hear voices that often get missed along the way.

What do you think is the most pressing issues facing the city of Guelph and how do you plan to address it ?

It is very hard to choose one issue, but I will do my best to narrow it down. Living affordability is a big issue in our city. I will put up a motion for us to deal with the root causes of it, instead of a bandage solution. The issue is causing lots of social problems in our community, like homelessness, addiction and in some cases it might affect someone's Mental health. If elected I will work with local organizations that are already doing the work, they need adequate funding and support.

Erin Caton

Erin Caton. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am a mom, a seasoned project manager in tech/software development, a small business owner, a volunteer on the Accessibility Advisory Council of Guelph and the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition, and founder of The Environmental Sensitivities Coalition of Canada. I am the energizer bunny of process and problem solving.

Why are you running?

I personally have run into many issues with service equity in my part of the city and I see others who are having similar difficulties. Making systems fair and ensuring everyone’s needs are met is not only something I’m very skilled at, but I get great satisfaction from. I am a problem solver. I love making processes efficient and helping people. I want to make Guelph a safe, inclusive and vibrant place for my daughter to grow up and our community to thrive. I feel that with my skills and experience I can really make a difference in peoples’ lives and I am committed to doing the work.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Guelph and how do you plan to address it?

We need affordable, green, accessible housing. I would approve mixed use higher density developments within existing service areas rather than expanding on the city border. These areas don’t cost the city more for utility hook up or road maintenance, so they don’t raise taxes and rents. I would make a motion for new buildings to be accessible to multiple types of disabilities and have many more options so all people can live here and people can age in place. We have lots of companies in Guelph who do green architecture, create VOC-free finishings, and healthier construction materials. I would coordinate with these groups as well as developers to create plans that bring Guelph forward on our environmental goals. Buildings that use green energy sources, water capture systems and have a large percentage of rent-geared-to-income rental units would get developer fee discounts. I am already advocating for similar plans with the federal government and the CMHC through my accessibility group and have discussed this with Fusion Homes. I can lead Guelph into sustainable and inclusive growth.

Thai Mac

Thai Mac has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.