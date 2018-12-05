

CTV Kitchener





It was a full house at the council chambers in Cambridge as the new council members were sworn in.

Among them was Kathryn McGarry, who will begin her first term as mayor after ousting incumbent Doug Craig in the municipal election.

“As mayor and council, it is our shared vision that we’re going to be implementing our shared legacy, to look back on what we’ve done in the city, and to improve the city over the next four years,” she said.

She said she looked forward to addressing the issues raised on the campaign trail, including the opioid crisis, homelessness, the multiplex and the LRT.

McGarry said there would be town halls in the coming weeks so residents of Cambridge can voice their concerns.

The next council meeting will take place on Dec. 11.