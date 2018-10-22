

CTV Kitchener





The people of Cambridge have voted for change.

After nearly two decades of service, Doug Craig has been replaced as Mayor of Cambridge by Kathryn McGarry.

The former Cambridge MPP, she has served as the Minister of Natural Resources and as Ontario’s Minister of Transportation.

Her platform was focused on accountability, public health and economic growth.

She commanded nearly half the vote with 13,404, compared to Doug Craig's 7,394.

She will become the sixth mayor of Cambridge since its amalgamation, unseating Doug Craig.

Craig was first elected in 2000, maintaining the vote for 18 years.

