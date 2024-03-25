Maternity leave behind temporarily closure of Listowel, Ont.’s obstetrics department
A hospital in Listowel, Ont. is temporarily shutting down its obstetrics department because too many of its registered nurses will be off on maternity leave.
The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance made the announcement on its website Monday.
They said six of the eight full-time registered nurses at Listowel Memorial Hospital will soon be off work and, as a result, the department which cares for pregnant patients and babies will be closing until mid-September.
“The hospital, physicians, nurses and midwives supporting obstetrical care in Listowel are all extremely passionate about this program, and are strongly committed to reopening as soon as we have sufficient staffing,” the statement on their website read. “Patients and families can expect conversations with their primary care or obstetrics provider regarding their care options during this temporary service interruption.”
The ended the post with the following: “We will be back.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.