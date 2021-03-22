KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened at the former RONA building on Pinebush Road in Cambridge on Monday.

The building will serve as a new mass vaccination site with up to 40 immunization stations.

Grand River Hospital will run the clinic in partnership with Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The region's vaccination clinic at GRH is now closed as they make the move to the new location at 66 Pinebush Road.

The clinic is appointment-only at the moment as the vaccine rollout continues to focus on priority groups.

Those attending the clinic are asked to allow a one hour window to complete the vaccination process, but not to arrive more than 10 minutes before your appointment.

Public health officials are also working on plans for clinics in North Dumfries and Elmira.

To date, more than 54,400 people have received their first dose in Waterloo Region, with over 14,000 people now considered fully vaccinated.