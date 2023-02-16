Mask mandate lifted at Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University (WLU) has lifted its face mask requirement.

As of Thursday, students and faculty will no longer need to wear a face covering in instructional settings or anywhere on campus.

In a release, the university said “While face coverings will no longer be required, members of our community are encouraged to wear masks in higher-capacity, close-proximity settings.”

The release goes on to say, “The university may re-implement health and safety requirements at any time in response to changing conditions.”

Laurier first implemented a mask mandate at the start of the pandemic.

Last summer, Laurier paused the mask requirement then a few months later re-instated it, making it the only post-secondary institution in Waterloo region with a mask rule.

Some students said making masking a choice is a good idea.

“I think it depends on the classroom settings,” said one grad student. “If you’re in a class with a couple hundred people crammed into a tight room, it’s probably a good idea to wear one.”

Another student said,“I’m not against wearing masks, but I don’t care, it’s your own opinion.”

Public health officials said while masking does prevent the spread of COVID-19, mandating it is no longer necessary.

“[COVID-19] is no longer a virus we treat as an emergency threat, but it's now being managed as one of the multiple viruses that circulate this time of year,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, Assoc. Medical Officer of Health with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

The University of Waterloo and University of Guelph both lifted its mask mandate at the start of the school year.

Western University dropped its requirement last week, drawing criticism from some faculty members.

In a statement, the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association called the change a “sudden disruption to the classroom” that “raises serious issues for equity, inclusion, and accessibility.”

Wilfrid Laurier is reminding the community to respect each other’s choices about wearing a mask.