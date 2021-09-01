Mask-less shopper charged with trespassing: Guelph police
A 42-year-old Guelph man was charged with trespassing on Tuesday, after refusing to wear a mask inside a store in the city’s north side.
Police were called to a business in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street around 8:50 a.m.
Staff said the man refused several requests to put on a mask, as required by store policy, before becoming agitated and recording business employees.
Police located the suspect inside the store, and charged him under the Trespass to Property Act with engaging in a prohibited activity.
The man has been banned from returning to the store for one year.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
Liberals unveil 2021 election platform, promising total of $78 billion for post-pandemic rebuild
The federal Liberals outlined their fully-costed plan to steer Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, promising new and extended support funding, and committing to tackle affordability and equality issues in their newly-released 2021 election platform. In total, the Liberals' document includes $13 billion in promised new spending this fiscal year, and a total of more than $78 billion over the next five years.
Shrinking economy bad news for both Liberals and Conservatives: Nanos
As affordability becomes a key topic during the federal election campaign for all major parties, the news that the Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter is bad for both the Liberals and the Conservatives, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old extended to all of Quebec
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
Delta variant surge, inconsistent safety measures could shut down schools, officials say
With the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus surging, some officials expect that schools, which have millions of susceptible students, will be forced to shut down this year.
What we know about variant C.1.2
A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in South Africa and seven other countries since May. Here’s what we know.
Canadian Medical Association backs vaccine passports for everyone
Vaccine passports are an effective way to fight COVID-19 and should be introduced nationwide, CMA president Dr. Katharine Smart told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccine passports officially in effect in Quebec
Quebecers will now have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to certain non-essential services.
Police questioned if he had cerebral palsy. Now, he's fighting ableism
This fall, Nathan Gaba and a team of other youth with disabilities will be virtually visiting dozens of classrooms and workplaces to talk about how people can tackle systemic ableism in practical ways.
London
-
Where you will and won't need proof of vaccination in Ontario
Beginning later this month, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access a number of non-essential public settings and facilities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with zero additional deaths.
Windsor
-
Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know about Ontario’s vaccine passport
Windsor-Essex residents will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access non-essential businesses, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres, concerts and organized large gatherings, under Ontario’s new vaccine certification program.
-
No guarantee and no timeline; Wheatley officials update gas explosion investigation and evacuation
Chatham-Kent officials could not provide a deadline for when evacuated residents could return home during a media conference on Wednesday.
-
Belle River Beach closed to swimmers
Belle River Beach is closed to swimmers this week due to a high bacteria count, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Simcoe Muskoka residents to require vaccination proof under Ontario's plan
Simcoe Muskoka residents will require proof of vaccination status starting Sept. 22 to access certain public settings and facilities as the Ontario government imposes the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
Health unit logs 50 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka
The number of residents in Simcoe Muskoka who tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 50 on Wednesday, as the health unit reports the sixth consecutive week of increased case counts.
-
Witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash in Tay urged to come forward
Provincial police are appealing to the public for witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash in Tay Township.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
Sault Ste. Marie drug strategy group marks International Overdose Awareness Day
The Sault Ste. Marie & Area Drug Strategy is bringing awareness to drug addiction and working to eliminate the stigma surrounding it.
-
Kapuskasing OPP say driver was impaired, speeding and had open liquor in vehicle
A 24-year-old from Corbeil is facing several charges after Kapuskasing Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop Aug. 26.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
OPH reports 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital with 1 in ICU; 20 new cases
Ottawa Public Health says another 20 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one new person in intensive care because of the virus.
-
Where you will and won't need proof of vaccination in Ontario
Beginning later this month, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access a number of non-essential public settings and facilities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reveals vaccine passport system for restaurants, gyms and theatres. Here's what you need to know
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, including gyms, indoor restaurants, movie theatres and concert halls, under the province's new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22.
-
Where you will and won't need proof of vaccination in Ontario
Beginning later this month, Ontarians will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to access a number of non-essential public settings and facilities.
-
How do I prove my COVID-19 vaccination status in Ontario?
Ontario unveiled its COVID-19 vaccine passport this week which will allow individuals access to a number of businesses and public settings so long as they are fully vaccinated.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 690 new COVID-19 cases to start September, with 2 more deaths and hospitalizations up
Quebec reported on Wednesday that 690 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Amber Alert in effect for abducted 3-year-old extended to all of Quebec
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
-
Montreal man reported missing, last seen in Villeray — Saint-Michel — Parc-Extension borough
Angelo Allison Del Aguila Ponce, 30, has brown skin, stands at 5’2” (1.58 metres), weighs about 154 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Premier, new health system leadership team to tour province to hear from front-line workers
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team Wednesday that will take immediate action to improve health care in the province.
-
Kalin's call: Heavy rain forecast shifts west for the Maritimes
Rain and downpours still forecast for the Maritimes Thursday into Friday as the remnants of Ida come through.
-
New Brunswick still mulling over vaccine passports; reports 11 new cases Wednesday
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's not ruling out the possibility of vaccine passports as more and more provinces begin to implement them for their own residents.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE
LIVE | Goertzen to address the public for the first time as premier
Brian Pallister has officially stepped down as Manitoba’s premier on Wednesday, with Kelvin Goertzen taking over the position.
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba identifies more than 70 new Delta variant cases Wednesday
Manitoba reported 57 new COVID-19 cases along with one death, and has identified more than 70 cases of the Delta variant.
-
Manitoba campground closed due to issues with sewer, wastewater system
A Manitoba campground is likely closed for the rest of the season due to issues with the sewer and wastewater system infrastructure.
Calgary
-
More than 31 kilograms of fentanyl seized as part of 'superlab' bust south of Calgary
The search of a suspected fentanyl 'superlab' in Alberta, as well as homes and businesses in both Calgary and Edmonton, has resulted in the seizure of an estimated $300 million worth of drugs.
-
Protesters in Calgary call for boycott of first day of school due to mask mandate
About 50 protesters gathered outside the Calgary Board of Education headquarters in opposition of the mandatory mask mandate for children heading back to school Wednesday morning.
-
Liberals pledge $2B to help 'transition' oilpatch workers
The federal Liberals are proposing a $2-billion fund to help workers in oil-producing provinces transition to a greener economy.
Edmonton
-
Eastwood homicide becomes city's 23rd
The death of a 46-year-old man in Edmonton's Eastwood community has been ruled a homicide.
-
'You'd better get out of bed': Mother wakes up son to tell him he won $15M lottery
An Edmonton man is the winner of a $15-million LOTTO MAX.
-
Grande Prairie council writes health minister with concerns over local hospital shortages
A northern Alberta city wants to know what the government is doing to address health-care staff shortages that are closing beds not just locally, but across the province.
Vancouver
-
Langley, B.C., mosque increasing security after receiving threatening letter
A Metro Vancouver mosque has received a disturbing letter containing references to Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan, and threatening violence.
-
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving massage, Surrey RCMP says in appeal for more witnesses
After a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted while receiving a massage in Surrey, Mounties are hoping any additional witnesses will come forward.
-
3 women attacked in series of unprovoked assaults in Metro Vancouver, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby issued a public warning Wednesday after three recent unprovoked assaults against women were reported in less than a week.