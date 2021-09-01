Mask-less shopper charged with trespassing: Guelph police

Guelph -

A 42-year-old Guelph man was charged with trespassing on Tuesday, after refusing to wear a mask inside a store in the city’s north side.

Police were called to a business in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street around 8:50 a.m.

Staff said the man refused several requests to put on a mask, as required by store policy, before becoming agitated and recording business employees.

Police located the suspect inside the store, and charged him under the Trespass to Property Act with engaging in a prohibited activity.

The man has been banned from returning to the store for one year.