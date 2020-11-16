KITCHENER -- Another local restaurant has announced it will close for good due to the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marbles Restaurant in Uptown Waterloo said it will close later this month.

The restaurant, which is owned by Fat Sparrow Group, made the announcement on its Instagram page on Monday.

"Due to the unforeseeable strain that COVID-19 has put on our little restaurant we simply can not continue to operate," the post said in part.

Marbles has been a fixture on William Street since 1977.

The post also said the Fat Sparrow Group will continue to operate other restaurants in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Marbles will close on Nov. 27.