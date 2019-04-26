

Rose Murray, CTV Kitchener





Maple syrup adds a subtle sweetness to this easy, healthy breakfast treat. The recipe is easily doubled if you want to have lots on hand to sprinkle over yogurt or ice cream for snacks, in addition to the usual morning bowl with milk.

3-1/2 cups rolled oats 875 mL

1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped unblanched almonds 375 mL

1 cup raw sunflower seeds 250 mL

1 cup wheat bran 250 mL

½ cup oat bran 125 mL

¾ cup maple syrup 175 mL

¼ cup vegetable oil 50 mL

½ tsp vanilla 2 mL

2 cups coarsely chopped dried apricots or 500 mL

golden raisins or a combination

In a large bowl, stir together the oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, wheat bran and oat bran.

In a small saucepan, heat together the maple syrup and oil to boiling; boil for 1 minute without stirring. Remove from the heat and stir in vanilla. Drizzle over the rolled oat mixture and toss well to coat.

Spread mixture out in a large shallow baking pan; bake in a 350°F (180°C) oven for 15 minutes. Stir and reduce temperature to 325°F (160°C); bake for 30 minutes longer or until evenly golden, stirring every 10 minutes.

Return to the bowl and stir in apricots or other fruit. Let cool, stirring occasionally. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks at room temperature or freeze for up to 2 months. Makes about 10 cups (2.5 L).

From Rose Murray’s Comfortable Kitchen Cookbook (out of print)