KITCHENER -- Guelph police say a man with a cut-off concrete saw damaged rooms at a hotel on Sunday night.

The incident began on the second floor of the Days Inn at Gordon Street and Stone Road West around 9 p.m. Police say the man used the saw to damage an exterior wall and break open a door to a room on the second floor. Once inside the rooms, police say the man tore off drywall and insulation.

"I was across the hall and the guy went nuts," said Jay, who witnessed the incident. "The next thing I know I heard chainsaws and a bunch of tools and ram rods going on and smoke coming through our door."

Officers were called to the hotel, where they contained the man inside the room. The hotel was evacuated and additional police were called to help negotiate with the man, police say.

According to police, the man cut a hole in the concrete sub-floor and damaged an electrical conduit in the floor cavity. He proceeded to crawl through the hole and went into another room on the first floor. Once in that room, police say he damaged drywall, ripped out insulation, ripped up the carpet and ruptured a water main, which caused the room to flood.

He was arrested around 12:30 a.m. after successful negotiation, police say.

Officials say the man admitted to consuming alcohol, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana during negotiations. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police found 51.25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, around $3,000 in Canadian currency and a digital scale.

Police say the man caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to both rooms.

"It's unclear at this point exactly what the male was thinking, what his intentions were," said Const. Kyle Grant with the Guelph Police Service. "All we do know is that the damage he caused to both rooms was extensive."

A 30-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with two counts of mischief over $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He'll be held in custody for a bail hearing once he's released from hospital.