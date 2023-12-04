Man wanted on historical sex assault charges arrested in Waterloo Region

An Iroquois, Ont. man was arrested in Waterloo Region last week as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault cases.

James Tripp, 42, was taken into custody on Nov. 27 with the help of Ontario Provincial Police.

Waterloo regional police said the female victim was a youth at the time.

The offences allegedly happened in Waterloo and other regions in Ontario.

Tripp has been charged with sexual exploitation, uttering threats, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and two counts of sexual assault.

Waterloo regional police are encouraging any other victims to call them at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.