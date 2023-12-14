Man wanted for Waterloo assault arrested

A 59-year-old man has been charged for an assault in Waterloo that left the victim with multiple wounds.

It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North.

Waterloo regional police said a 57-year-old man had cuts to his head and neck but those injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police previously released security images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection to the alleged attack.

On Thursday, police said they arrested and charged a 59-year-old Waterloo man for aggravated assault.