Man wanted for sex assault arrested in Waterloo
A man, wanted for a sexual assault in Waterloo, was arrested Thursday.
Waterloo regional police said they took the 36-year-old man into custody around 4:30 p.m.
The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.
Police said an unknown male entered a residence in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West around 6:30 p.m.
He had a knife and sexually assaulted a female victim.
Police have not said what the 36-year-old man has been charged with.
They’re advising the public there will continue to be a police presence in the Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West area as they investigate this incident.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148 million in defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election and a jury's verdict last week requiring him to pay US$148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Man jumped out of moving U-Haul to escape kidnapper during high-speed chase, Toronto police say
The victim of an alleged gunpoint kidnapping that spurred a police chase through the streets of the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape his abductor, according to new details released by police.
Gunman opens fire in a Prague university, killing 14 people in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, police and the city’s rescue service said.
Gov't to offer 3-year visas to Canadians' extended family in Gaza, starting in 2024
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.
Pornhub owner to pay $1.8M to U.S. after reaching deal with prosecutors over sex-trafficking allegation
The Montreal company that owns the world's largest pornography site has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to the United States after reaching a deal with prosecutors over a money laundering charge.
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
London
-
New police contract adds about $33 million to LPS multi-year budget request
The London Police Service Board (LPSB) unanimously added about $33 million over four years to its already record-setting budget request to city hall.
-
'One at a time': St. Thomas man on mission to collect discarded needles
A St. Thomas man is being recognized for picking up thousands of discarded needles used to inject street drugs.
-
Exeter couple give $40,000 Santa appearance proceeds to charity
Paul Dougherty has been Santa Claus for thousands of Southwestern Ontario kids, and kids at heart, over the past 35 years.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck
Police said a man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a truck in Sandwich Town Thursday afternoon.
-
'It’s going to be a game changer': work to transform former Duffy’s property in Amherstburg to begin
Work to transform the former Duffy’s Tavern property into an extension of Amherstburg's King's Navy Yard Park is about to begin.
-
Windsor police seek theft suspects
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals wanted for theft.
Barrie
-
St. Paul's Church unveils rare childhood recordings of Gordon Lightfoot singing Christmas carol
Parishioners at St. Paul's Church in Orillia, Ont. will be treated to rare audio recordings thought to be forever lost of Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot singing a Christmas carol as a child.
-
3 more arrests made in human trafficking investigation in Innisfil
Seven people are now facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Innisfil that started in May after South Simcoe police got a report about a female being held to provide sexual services.
-
Barrie high school students hit the ice at 8th annual Kempenfelt Cup to support Christmas Cheer
Barrie high school students unite in colourful spirit at 8th annual Kempenfelt Cup hockey event to support Christmas Cheer.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Taking Back Timmins: Indigenous outreach workers use life experience to tackle homelessness
The last instalment of our series Taking Back Timmins offers an in-depth look at frontline workers who tend to the city’s homeless community using their first-hand experiences and Indigenous culture.
-
Northern Ont. 'army brat' fighting to regain his Canadian citizenship, access to healthcare
A Sault Ste. Marie man was looking to update his driver's license when he made a shocking discovery.
Ottawa
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
-
Thursday and Friday set to be busiest days of the year at Ottawa's international airport
The airport says Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 21 are set to be the busiest travel days of 2023.
-
Pizza delivery driver charged for drunk driving, 'nearly' striking OPP officer with vehicle
A pizza delivery driver was arrested on drunk driving charges after nearly colliding with a police officer near Hawkesbury, Ont.
Toronto
-
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Kleinburg, Ont. man
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in North York earlier this month.
-
Man panicked, jumped from Toronto balcony after being awoken by police breaking down door: SIU
A man said he jumped from his Toronto balcony because he panicked after being awoken by officers breaking down his apartment door to execute a search warrant over the summer, the province’s police watchdog has found.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal, cause 'significant' impact on operations
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to reach a deal.
-
-
Man seriously injured in stabbing outside Lasalle bar
A man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after he was stabbed outside a bar in Montreal's Lasalle neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
'There could be a few stragglers': Countdown is on to get last 20,000 NB Power customers connected by Christmas
The Christmas spirit may be dwindling in some parts of New Brunswick, with some residents telling CTV Atlantic their homes are so cold they can’t thaw their turkey.
-
Moncton City Councillor helps save man from overdose
Moncton City Councillor Monique LeBlanc was leaving a meeting on St. George Street around noon on Wednesday when she rushed to help a man suffering from a drug overdose.
-
Maritimes get in last minute Christmas shopping as new study suggests less spending in 2024
A special report from the BMO Real Financial Progress Index points to nearly a third of Canadians cutting back spending for 2024.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for action in wake of brutal assault
A brutal and disturbing assault on a First Nations woman in Winnipeg last week is prompting calls from First Nations leaders for immediate action.
-
The history of Manitoba-made sugar and how the sugar beet industry could be revived in the province
As the Rogers Sugar strike drags on with no end in sight, some bakers are looking for sugar on shelves, while others are looking to Manitoba’s manufacturing history for answers.
-
Province exploring ban of replacement workers
As part of a number of planned changes to labour laws, Manitoba is looking at banning replacement workers.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal N.E. Calgary hit-and-run
A Calgary man is facing charges following a fatal hit-and-run in the northeast neighbourhood of Horizon last summer.
-
Alta. premier doubles down on vaccine advice as respiratory illness increases
Alberta's hospitals are dealing with a massive uptick in respiratory illnesses, and there's worry in the healthcare system that low vaccination uptake, government messaging and busy holiday get-togethers will make things much worse.
-
6 more people charged in violent northeast Calgary clash
Six more people have been charged in connection with a violent clash in northeast Calgary in September.
Edmonton
-
No notice given to clear 8 high-risk encampments, but closure of other camps continues: advocates
The city, police and social agencies discussed encampments during an emergency meeting organized by the mayor Wednesday night.
-
Sexual assault charge against former Coventry Homes director stayed
A sexual assault charge against a former homebuilder executive was stayed this week.
-
Repeat violent sexual offender released from jail, Edmonton police issue warning
A convicted violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings has been released from jail again.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier to target abuse after talking to father of 12-year-old sextortion victim
Premier David Eby says he had a heartbreaking phone call with the father of a 12-year-old British Columbia boy who killed himself after falling prey to online sextortion, and he hopes to honour the boy by seeking more online protections for youth.
-
Love Hallmark movies? Now you can visit the B.C. homes where some are filmed
Love a Hallmark Christmas movie? Tucked away in a quiet country neighbourhood in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are homes that look like they’re straight out of a festive Hallmark Christmas movie you may have streamed over the years. And it turns out, they are.
-
Metro Vancouver mayor blasts federal government for immigration policy
Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West is speaking out on the latest population growth numbers in B.C. and across the country.