    • Man wanted for sex assault arrested in Waterloo

    A man, wanted for a sexual assault in Waterloo, was arrested Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police said they took the 36-year-old man into custody around 4:30 p.m.

    The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.

    Police said an unknown male entered a residence in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West around 6:30 p.m.

    He had a knife and sexually assaulted a female victim.

    Police have not said what the 36-year-old man has been charged with.

    They’re advising the public there will continue to be a police presence in the Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West area as they investigate this incident.

