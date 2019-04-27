

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man wanted for the murder of Helen Schaller was found Saturday morning with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They received information that the man was in a vehicle at a gas station in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Savage Drive.

The Emergency Response Team was dispatched to conduct a high-risk takedown.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, the man drove his vehicle into a wooded area and a short time later he was discovered by officers with a gunshot wound.

The 39-year-old was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital and was then airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with what Ornge called critical injuries.

Schaller, 58, was shot on April 17 in the area of King Street East and Church Street in Preston.

She later died of her injuries.

In the days after Schaller’s murder police released a suspect description and an image of a vehicle he was believed to be driving.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

The SIU is investigating.