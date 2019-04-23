

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Preston last week.

Helen Schaller, 58, was found with serious injuries as a result of the incident. She later died from gunshot wounds.

Police are seeking a red Honda Fit which was seen in the area of King Street East and Church Street North at the time of the shooting.

"Two of the images were taken from surveillance video at the time. We believe the plates are being switched," regional police say on their Facebook page.

Police say the vehicle was last seen heading towards Guelph.

A male suspect is also being sought. He’s described as white, between 20 and 40 years old with a slim build and a shaved or bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. If you see the man, police say not to approach him, instead calling 911 immediately.

A visitation was being held for Schaller on Tuesday afternoon. Funeral details were released earlier this week.