    • Man used hammer to avoid bar tab, police say

    A Toronto man is facing weapons and other charges after allegedly pulling out a hammer to avoid paying a bar tab in Guelph.

    Guelph police say just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an establishment downtown.

    Police say a man tried to leave without paying his bill and was confronted by an employee.

    The man allegedly took a hammer from his tool belt and held it over his head while saying he wasn’t going to pay.

    Officers arrived a short time later and found the man nearby.

    A 30-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, food fraud and failing to comply with a release order.

    He was held for a bail hearing and has been released.

    His court date is scheduled for May 17.

