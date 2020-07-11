WATERLOO -- A man reportedly tried to get away from police, after a reported sexual assault in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police first responded to reports of a sexual assault in the area of Phillip and Columbia Streets around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They say a woman was walking home when she was approached by a man who started talking to her.

Back at her home, the man sexually assaulted the woman and then left, according to officials.

Police say they later found the man in the area and that he attempted to flee from them before being caught.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and obstructing police.