WATERLOO -- A reported knifepoint robbery of a convenience store and short foot pursuit with police has resulted in charges for a Waterloo man.

Regional Police were called to a store on Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive in Kitchener around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A man entered the convenience store, took items, and went to leave when he was confronted by an employee, according to officials.

The man allegedly took out a knife and threatened the employee before taking off.

Police say they found the man and arrested him after a brief chase on foot.

Multiple charges like assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats, and drug possession have been handed out to a 24-year-old man from Waterloo.

None of the charges have been proved in court. He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Sunday.