Man takes out knife in store robbery, caught after foot pursuit: police
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- A reported knifepoint robbery of a convenience store and short foot pursuit with police has resulted in charges for a Waterloo man.
Regional Police were called to a store on Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive in Kitchener around 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A man entered the convenience store, took items, and went to leave when he was confronted by an employee, according to officials.
The man allegedly took out a knife and threatened the employee before taking off.
Police say they found the man and arrested him after a brief chase on foot.
Multiple charges like assault with a weapon, robbery, uttering threats, and drug possession have been handed out to a 24-year-old man from Waterloo.
None of the charges have been proved in court. He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Sunday.