Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodstock
A man was taken to hospital after reporting to Woodstock police that he was stabbed.
Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Norwich Avenue and Juliana Drive for reports of a stabbing.
The male victim said he was stabbed during an altercation with another man and was later taken to hospital.
A 38-year-old Woodstock man was arrested and charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Failure to comply with a probation order (x4)
No further information has been given at this time.