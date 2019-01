CTV Kitchener





A fight in Cambridge ended with one man in hospital with a stab wound.

It happened on Elgin Street South around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the wounded man received a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released.

Police charged a 32-year-old Cambridge man with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession with the purpose of trafficking.