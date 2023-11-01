Man shot multiple times during standoff with police in Six Nations: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called to investigate a stand-off between a barricaded man and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 40-year-old man was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire between him and police.

He had barricaded himself in a home on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken.

In video posted to social media, OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, multiple OPP units and York Regional Police Aviation Services were called to assist Six Nations police “after its officers came under weapons fire.”

“A barricaded individual continued to discharge a firearm at police officers overnight,” Sanchuk said.

Six Nations police officers are seen on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken on Nov. 1, 2023. (CTV Kitchener)

Residents were told to shelter in place.

The SIU said on Wednesday morning, officers breached the front door of the home and the man came out.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, and the man was struck multiple times,” the SIU said.

He was transported to hospital. The status of his injuries has not been released.

OPP said no officers were injured.

Police vehicles are seen on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken on Nov. 1, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

The SIU has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Chiefswood Road remains closed between Highway 54 and 5th Line.

Six Nations Police Staff Sgt. Derek Anderson said the closure could last for several days.