

CTV Kitchener





A 60-year-old man was seriously injured in an explosion at a Cayuga home.

Emergency crews were called to the residence on Highway 3, near River Road, around 10:16 a.m.

Police say the explosion happened while the man was working with some “materials” in the lower level of the home.

"There's information I can't disclose at this time," says OPP Constable Rod LeClair. "It was accidental."

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious burns.

A 68-year-old woman who was on the main level of the home had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The home sustained some structural damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshall and the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit has been called into assist with investigation.

Police say there is no safety concerns for area residents and the cause of the explosion is not suspicious.