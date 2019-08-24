

CTV Kitchener





One person is in hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries after police say they were stabbed outside of an emergency room.

OPP officers were called to the scene at Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe around 6 p.m. on Friday.

They determined that three people became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation in the emergency room entrance.

Police say two suspects stabbed the victim using some sort of edged weapon.

Kathy Skuce says her mother witnessed the stabbing from the emergency room.

"The one mand had a knife and slashed the other one," she said. "My mother is 92. It was a quite a show for her to see all this activity and to see someone get stabbed."

One suspect fled on foot while another was riding a bicycle.

The victim returned to the emergency room, according to police.

"They shut the hospital down," said Skuce. "But when he was slashed they brought him in."

Hospital services were still available for patients during the lockdown.

“We have officers here and the hospital remains open,” said Cnst. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP Friday night. “There’s absolutely no threat to public safety.”

Police say the three people involved were men and known to each other.

No one else was injured from the incident that is still under investigation.

There has been no update on whether a weapon has recovered. No description for the two suspects have been released.