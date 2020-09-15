KITCHENER -- Brantford police said they've arrested and charged a man who was seen walking through the area of St. George Street and House Avenue with a firearm on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area around 5:45 p.m. for a report a suspicious man. Officials say police searched the area but were unable to track the man down.

Police said Monday that they did not believe there was an immediate threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, they said a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

The Brantford man is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, breach of probation and failure to comply.