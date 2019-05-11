Featured
Man seen pointing pellet gun at Guelph bus
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:41PM EDT
A Milton man is facing charges after he was seen in Guelph with what turned out to be a pellet gun.
On Friday the 24-year-old went into a downtown business and told a staff member that he had a gun in his bag.
Police say the employee looked at the man doubtfully and that’s when he revealed a black handgun.
The man was seen about 10 minutes later on Carden Street pointing the gun at a city bus.
Police later found the man in the area of Woolwich Street and Alexandria Street.
They say they seized a black airsoft pistol and charged the man with weapons dangerous.