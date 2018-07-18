

CTV Kitchener





Police say several customers at a restaurant in Norfolk County reported seeing a nude man in the backyard of a residence.

It occurred on July 16 at approximately 3:22 p.m. at an address on New Lakeshore Road in Port Dover.

The call was made by an employee at David’s Restaurant.

Through the investigation, it was determined that several customers witnessed a man walking nude in the backyard of a residence.

The man left before patrolling officers arrived.

Police are still investigating.