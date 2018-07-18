Featured
Man seen fully nude in Port Dover backyard: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 1:30PM EDT
Police say several customers at a restaurant in Norfolk County reported seeing a nude man in the backyard of a residence.
It occurred on July 16 at approximately 3:22 p.m. at an address on New Lakeshore Road in Port Dover.
The call was made by an employee at David’s Restaurant.
Through the investigation, it was determined that several customers witnessed a man walking nude in the backyard of a residence.
The man left before patrolling officers arrived.
Police are still investigating.