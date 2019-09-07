

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man on accusations that he threw a glass table off a seventh floor balcony in downtown Guelph.

According to reports, the table struck the ground first before hitting a pedestrian in the arm. The pedestrian suffered no injuries.

The 25-year-old male from Guelph was arrested on Friday for one count of mischief endangering life.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Guelph Police Service.