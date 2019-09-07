Featured
Man reportedly throws glass table off seventh-story balcony in downtown core
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 1:42PM EDT
Police have arrested a man on accusations that he threw a glass table off a seventh floor balcony in downtown Guelph.
According to reports, the table struck the ground first before hitting a pedestrian in the arm. The pedestrian suffered no injuries.
The 25-year-old male from Guelph was arrested on Friday for one count of mischief endangering life.
He was held for a bail hearing at the Guelph Police Service.