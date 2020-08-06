KITCHENER -- Police say that a man was assaulted while he was out for a run in Guelph on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an address on Speedvale Avenue East to reports of an assault.

They say a 38-year-old man was jogging by when a man yelled at him to “come back here” as he ran, according to police.

After the jogger turned around, the other man allegedly assaulted him by punching him and spitting on him.

The suspect then left the area in a vehicle.

Officers later located the vehicle and arrested a 42-year-old man from Guelph on two counts of assault.

He’s been released from police custody and is expected to appear in court on November 20.

Police did not identify the accused in this case.