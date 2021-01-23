KITCHENER -- Firefighters managed to pull a man out of a burning building in Kitchener and resuscitate him, while two firefighters were also treated for minor burns.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Hartwood Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Friday night and arrived to an active fire.

The man was taken to hospital after he was pulled out of the home and remains there in an unknown condition, according to officials.

Kitchener Fire says the building is being considered as a complete loss and the cost of damage is also unknown at the time.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, but the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to arrive on scene Saturday morning to begin their investigation.