    Man out for morning walk kicked in the back by stranger: Guelph police

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News)
    Guelph police have arrested a man they say kicked a stranger in the back and then tried to shoplift from a business.

    According to a news release, a man in his 50s was out for a walk Saturday around 9 a.m. near Eramosa Road and King Street when a younger man walked by him.

    Police say the younger man drove his shoulder into the older man and caused him to fall against a railing. The two exchanged a few words and went on their way, but then the younger man turned around and kicked him in the back.

    The man suffered scrapes and soreness in his back and hips, but declined medical attention.

    Police say they were called to a business a short time later for reports of shoplifting. They were able to identify the assault suspect at the business based on descriptions from the man and witnesses.

    A 25-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

