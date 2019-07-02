

CTV Kitchener





A community is in mourning for the loss of two young Kitchener men who died when their car collided with a train in Innerkip.

Police are still piecing together what caused the crash that killed Cole Bey, 27, and Raymond Friolet, 26.

Friends of Bey told CTV that they’re in shock from the news, but want him to be remembered as a person with a kind heart who was always there for others. He was someone who loved hunting, music festivals and barbeques with family and friends.

“I want to say really good friends doesn’t describe it,” says Nina Salihovic. “Cole was really like family.”

She says she was with him the day before he died. Another friend, Carlos Gil, says he also saw Bey on Friday.

“We still think it’s not real,” he says.

In the meantime, they’re hoping that change will come to prevent another tragedy.

“Take your time, don’t rush it,” Gil says. “Make sure you get home to those who actually love you.”

The friends say that they’ll decide how they’re going to honour him once everything settles in.