The two men who died following a collision involving a vehicle and train have been identified.

Oxford County OPP were called to the scene in Innerkip around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Cole Bey of Kitchener has been identified as the driver of the vehicle. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Friolet of Kitchener has been identified as the passenger in the vehicle. The 26-year-old was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

OPP investigation determined the train was travelling westbound on the rail line when it struck the vehicle on George Street.

The street was closed between Blandford Street and Township Road 6 for roughly five hours. CP Police and Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.