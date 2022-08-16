CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist

Hannah Schmidt joined the CTV Kitchener news team in August,2022 as a Multimedia Journalist.

She graduated from Fanshawe College’s broadcast journalism program and completed the television broadcast post-graduate program.

During her studies, Hannah completed an internship at Cogeco TV in 2019 where she covered stories pertaining to the Halton region. Hannah also completed a digital media internship in 2020 at ET Canada, writing articles and producing entertainment content for web.

Before joining CTV Kitchener she worked as a News Director at CFTK-TV News in Terrace, B.C.

Hannah speaks English.