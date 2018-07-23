Featured
Man hospitalized after daylight stabbing in Victoria Park
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 2:57PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 6:43PM EDT
Regional police responded to reports of an altercation in Victoria Park that resulted in a stabbing.
It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. near the clock tower.
A male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the stabbing.
Police are currently looking for a male suspect.
He’s described as black, 55 to 60 years old, wearing a white hat, sunglasses, a light blue shirt and shorts.
He was reportedly riding a white mountain bike.