Regional police responded to reports of an altercation in Victoria Park that resulted in a stabbing.

It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. near the clock tower.

A male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the stabbing.

Police are currently looking for a male suspect.

He’s described as black, 55 to 60 years old, wearing a white hat, sunglasses, a light blue shirt and shorts.

He was reportedly riding a white mountain bike.