KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP have made an arrest after a man reportedly went on a crime spree involving multiple vehicle robberies.

Police were first called toMarden Road near Hwy. 6 on Friday around noon.

A suspect had reportedly flagged down a driver while brandishing a weapon and forced them out of the vehicle.

The suspect drove north on Hwy. 6, collided with another vehicle, and did not stop, according to officials.

Police say the same suspect went to a home in Rothsay around 1 p.m. and forced another person out of their vehicle while threatening them with a weapon.

The suspect then reportedly went to another residence on Wellington Road 7 near Ponsonby, confronted the homeowners, and demanded they turn over their keys.

When these homeowners refused to do so, the suspect went to another vehicle parked on Wellington Road 7, threatened the driver with a weapon, and forced them out, according to officials.

Police say they arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect as they tried to get away. They add that the suspect assaulted an officer, who received minor injuries.

None of the victims were hurt during the incidents.

A 42-year-old with no fixed address has been charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, dangerous driving, failing to remain at a scene, dwelling in a house unlawfully, flight from police, assault while resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and driving while disqualified.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Guelph.

Anyone who saw the incidents are asked to contact Wellington County OPP.