KITCHENER -- A man is facing impaired driving charges after police say he called to them to report a friend who was trying to stop him from driving.

OPP responded to the call from Side Road 15 in the Township of Mapleton around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The caller reportedly told police that when they went to leave a friend`s home, the friend tried to hang onto the rear bumper in an attempt to get them not to go.

They left the house and pulled over to report the behaviour to police, according to officials.

Police say that as they were talking with the driver when it determined they were impaired to drive from alcohol and placed them under arrest.

The driver was taken to an OPP operation centre for further testing.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation, had his vehicle impounded for a week, and had his license suspended for 90 days.

The charge has not been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear on July 28.