Man found with gunshot wounds in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.

Police received a report of an injured man in the area of Lincoln Road and Weber Street North just before 9 a.m.

When they got there they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Waterloo regional police have not yet determined when the shooting happened, or who shot the man.

“That's why we're asking any members of the public to please contact us if they have any additional information,” said Const. Chris Iden.

An employee of a nearby chapel told CTV News, he was the one who called 911. He said he was taking out the garbage when he saw a man laying near the chapel sign, by the sidewalk. He claimed the man was screaming and crying on the phone. He said he asked the man if he was OK and the man said he had been shot.

The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The chapel employee did not want to do an on-camera interview but said he was unsure how the victim ended up there.

Police did not say whether there is a threat to public safety.

“Investigators are still currently looking into what lead up to this point. That is why we're asking members of the public that if they have noticed anything that was suspicious or anything concerning to please notify police with any information,” said Iden.

The General Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.