A man from Bentinck has been charged after allegedly firing a crossbow at a woman.

West Grey police say they found the 35-year-old man on Monday morning.

He was perched on the top of a hill and in the bushes.

Officers negotiated with the man and seized the crossbow.

He's accused of firing an arrow at the woman.

Police did not say if they know each other or not.

The woman wasn't hit and she fled the scene.

The man has been charged with uttering threats, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.