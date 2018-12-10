

CTV Kitchener





Circumstances around a male dressed up as Santa Claus prompted a concerned parent to phone police.

The incident happened on Talbot Road in Delhi, Norfolk County just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Several children had been tobogganing at a park when a male dressed as Santa allegedly tried to speak to the children, trying to wave them over to him.

Some kids in the area were heading home when a white SUV pulled up. The male then got in the passenger seat and left.

Officers in the area were called, but could not locate the vehicle or the male in question.

The Norfolk County OPP urged residents in the community to contact police about any suspicious behaviour.

Police are looking to the community for any information regarding this incident.