A man was killed Sunday after the car he was in slammed into a concrete hydro pole in Brantford.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Colborne Street between Clara Crescent and Glenwood Drive.

Fire officials say the man needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was taken to a Brantford hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate.