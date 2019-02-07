

CTV Kitchener





A man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a garage fire on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the fire on Selkirk Street near Glenmorris Street in Cambridge around 6 p.m.

Neighbours in the area tell CTV News they heard what sounded like an explosion and felt their homes shake.

A man was transported to Hamilton Hospital with extensive burns.

Family members say he was 47-year-old Mike Spittal.

He is being remembered as a great and hard-working man.

The family is asking for privacy at this time and a fundraising page has been set up in his name.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.