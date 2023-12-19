Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home

Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.

Six other people have been transported to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Activa Avenue near Periwinkle Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbours describe a street full of ambulances and fire trucks with multiple people being taken out of the home on stretchers.

“I saw people being put on stretchers and being carried away by the ambulance so we don’t really know what happened,” one person in the area told CTV News Tuesday morning. “I saw one of them being helped with CPR. I hope the best for them and fast recovery.”

Police said the incident is not being considered suspicious.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.