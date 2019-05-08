

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested after a fight that ended with a man being sprayed with bear spray and crashing his car.

Police responded to the area of Westwood and Willow Roads in Guelph on Wednesday morning for reports of a man with a weapon.

Two men had been having a verbal argument when one of them pulled out a can of bear spray. The other man pulled out what was believed to be a gun, which is when he was sprayed.

He tried to leave in his car, but crashed into a pole in the parking lot. He then went into a nearby store with the gun.

It was found to be a pellet gun which looked like a Glock pistol, police say.

Some area schools were put in a lockdown while the investigation unfolded.

The men, 37 and 38, were charged with a number of weapons charges. They’re scheduled to appear in court on June 4 and 11, respectively.