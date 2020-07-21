KITCHENER -- A 43-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following an incident in Guelph on Friday night.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home around 8 p.m. Police said there were two men in the home's garage when they arrived. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the other man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Guelph police say the victim, a 59-year-old man, died of his injuries on Sunday. As a result, the other man has now been charged with manslaughter.

Police say the two men were known to each other and there is no risk to public safety at this time.