Featured
Man charged with impaired driving after stopping to buy cigarettes
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 12:52PM EDT
Brantford police say they've charged a man with impaired driving after he stopped to buy cigarettes Tuesday night.
Police say they received a call around 11 p.m. of an intoxicated man trying to drive away in a vehicle on Murray Street.
Police say the driver had driven to a store to purchase cigarettes, but fell on his way out.
He was assisted by citizens who then called police.
After administering a breath sample police charged a 74-year-old Brantford man with impaired driving.