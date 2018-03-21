

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police say they've charged a man with impaired driving after he stopped to buy cigarettes Tuesday night.

Police say they received a call around 11 p.m. of an intoxicated man trying to drive away in a vehicle on Murray Street.

Police say the driver had driven to a store to purchase cigarettes, but fell on his way out.

He was assisted by citizens who then called police.

After administering a breath sample police charged a 74-year-old Brantford man with impaired driving.