Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge

A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.

On Sunday, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to a home in the area of Saginaw Parkway around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured woman. The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital. Police did not specify the severity of her injuries.

The victim and the accused know each other, police said.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

Waterloo regional police’s major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.