Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
On Sunday, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to a home in the area of Saginaw Parkway around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.
Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured woman. The victim was transported to an out-of-region hospital. Police did not specify the severity of her injuries.
The victim and the accused know each other, police said.
The accused is being held for a bail hearing.
Waterloo regional police’s major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
London police investigating 'suspicious death'
NEW I Police in London, Ont. have launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased man in the south end of the city on Saturday afternoon.
2 dogs rescued, tenants briefly displaced after early morning apartment fire
Residents of a central London, Ont. apartment were temporarily displaced from their units and were kept warm inside a city bus after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
London Knights' coach sees milestone victory
Saturday night was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter. The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach.
Vehicle catches fire on E.C. Row in Windsor
Emergency responders attended the scene of a vehicle fire in Windsor, Ont. Sunday afternoon.
Christopoulos misses out on 50-goal milestone, Spitfires look ahead to playoffs
It was a bittersweet moment for the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday as the team looks ahead to the playoffs, but forward Alex Christopoulos fell short in his objective to reach 50 goals in a single OHL season.
A man who police say violated his bail condition found with dagger
A man has been arrested by Chatham-Kent police for allegedly violating his bail.
Story Book Park Road closed in Meaford, Ont. for death investigation
Grey Bruce OPP have closed a section of Story Book Park Road in Meaford, Ont. for a death investigation.
Driver charged with impaired after crashing through fence in Gravenhurst, Ont.
A Gravenhurst, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a fence early Sunday morning.
Skiers hit the Horseshoe Resort slopes for final day of the season
The resort officially ended its skiing and winter activities on Sunday, marking the end of what began as a turbulent season.
Northern resources, the highlight of Ontario’s budget
Continuing to put the region's critical mineral supply in the spotlight, northern Ontario and its critical mineral deposits are front and centre in the provincial government's 2023 budget.
-
Hwy. 17 closed north of the Sault due to a commercial motor vehicle crash
A crash involving a commercial vehicle north of the Sault has completely closed Highway 17 from Highway 101 East in Wawa, Ont. to Frater Road.
One person dead after fire in Hull apartment that lacked working smoke alarms
Gatineau firefighters are reminding residents about the importance of smoke detectors after a fatal fire in the Hull sector early Sunday morning.
Here's a look at eight things that will cost more in Ottawa starting April 1
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in Ottawa starting April 1.
Talks continue ahead of strike deadline for education workers at Carleton University
The union representing contract instructors and graduate and undergraduate teaching assistants is threatening to go on strike Monday if a deal is not reached with Carleton University.
Nearly 40 TTC routes changed today. Here’s what you need to know:
TTC riders may have to wait a bit longer for a bus, streetcar or subway starting Sunday.
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
Veteran bodybuilder Roy Callender combines personal fitness and AI in workout app
In the 1970s and early 1980s, Roy Callender was at the top of the bodybuilding world. Now, at 78, he's taking on a new challenge: he's the cofounder of RC3, a fitness app that uses AI to give feedback on your workout.
Quebec should tax gas-guzzlers to reverse SUV trend, says environmental group
Quebecers aren't using their sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to their full capacities, a recent study found, with just 38 per cent of owners utilizing their vehicle's entire cargo space at least once a week, and nearly three-quarters never using their SUV to pull a load.
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
Taxi driver recovering after early Saturday stabbing: Police
A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning.
Canada downs Sweden to capture second straight world women's curling bronze medal
SANDVIKEN, Sweden -- Canada's Kerri Einarson captured another bronze medal at the world women's curling championship.
'It's wonderful': Orchid show and sale returns
Manitoba's orchid enthusiasts gathered in Headingley this weekend to celebrate the beautiful and prolific flower species.
KLM flight en route to Calgary following detour back to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Lights go off downtown for an hour to draw awareness to climate change
Saturday, some buildings in Calgary – and around the world – turned off the power for an hour, drawing awareness to how anyone can make positive change for the environment.
Cochrane teen Jasmine Adams overcomes leukemia to become powerlifting champion
A Cochrane teen with an inspiring story of overcoming illness is the new Albert power lifting champion for her weight and age class.
What you need to know about the regimental funeral Monday
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
Oilers lose to Golden Knights in key Pacific Division game
The Vegas Golden Knights made sure to keep the Edmonton Oilers at arm’s length in the Pacific Division race.
Freight train crashes into car in Langley
Emergency crews were called to Langley Sunday morning after a collision between a freight train and a car.
117 people remain in encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as province promises more housing
B.C.'s housing minister provided an update Sunday on the work being done to get people living on the streets of the Downtown Eastside into housing.
Prince George nurse suspended 2 months after breaching 'interim undertaking' with college
A Prince George nurse has been suspended for two months for a litany of "practice issues" identified by his professional college.