KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been charged with arson following a dumpster fire in downtown Kitchener Monday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of Water and King Streets around 2:30 p.m.

Kitchener Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the dumpster, but not before it spread to the side of a building. Part of the roof and sign were damaged.

There were no injuries.

Damage to the building is estimated at $15,000.