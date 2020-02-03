Man charged with arson in dumpster fire
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:25PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 3, 2020 11:26PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been charged with arson following a dumpster fire in downtown Kitchener. (Feb. 3, 2020.)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been charged with arson following a dumpster fire in downtown Kitchener Monday afternoon.
Police and fire crews were called to the area of Water and King Streets around 2:30 p.m.
Kitchener Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the dumpster, but not before it spread to the side of a building. Part of the roof and sign were damaged.
There were no injuries.
Damage to the building is estimated at $15,000.