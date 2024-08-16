Man charged in UW triple stabbing to meet with psychologist before sentencing

The man charged with stabbing two students and a professor at the University of Waterloo is scheduled to meet with a psychologist next week before his sentencing in October.

In June, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman plead guilty to four charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of committing an assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The 25-year-old was an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is seen in this undated photo from social media. (Source: LinkedIn/Geovanny Villalba)

Latest in court

On Friday, the defence and crown said the sentencing hearing, scheduled for Oct. 21, is ‘on track’.

“We’re well on our way,” defence lawyer Cooper Lord told the judge.

He said the last remaining ‘hurdle’ is a psychological report which was delayed.

“The psychologist that we were attempting to use fell through. And we have now obtained a new psychologist to assist,” Lord said.

The new psychologist is expected to interview Villalba-Aleman next week.

The crown, meanwhile, confirmed they had community and victim impact statements.

A report, which will include the psychologist’s report, is expected to be ready by the sentencing date.

Attack at UW

On June 28, 2023, witnesses said Villalba-Aleman walked into a gender studies classroom, asked the professor a question and then pulled two knives out of a backpack.

A patient is taken to hospital by paramedics after a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo on June 28, 2023.

Three people were stabbed during the attack. One was the 38-year-old professor, as well as a 20-year-old student and 19-year-old student. All of them had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police body camera evidence

Disturbing video of Villalba-Aleman’s first interaction with the Waterloo Regional Police Service was played during the plea hearing.

The video showed Villalba-Aleman pretended to be the victim at first, before confessing to the stabbing.

“Can you please handcuff me? Because it was me,” he told the officer.